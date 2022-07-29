SuperCup NI: Day five fixtures

Today marks the final day in what has been a memorable SuperCup NI tournament.

Here is all your matchday information for all the games.

MINOR SECTION

TIME

GAME

VENUE



STATSports SCNI CUP Final



10:30

Glentoran v Surf Select

Coleraine Showgrounds



STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00

Leicester City v Dundalk SL

Parker Avenue, Portrush



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final



11:00

Linfield v Belvedere

Broughshane



STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00

Greenisland v Ballymena United

The Warren, Portstewart



STATSports SCNI VASE Final



11:00

Cliftonville v Home Farm

Anderson Park, Coleraine



STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00

Larne v Finn Harps

Kells



STATSports SCNI BOWL Final



11:00

Ballymoney United v Dungannon United Youth

Castlerock



STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00

Glenavon v Portadown

Ahoghill



STATSports SCNI SALVER Final



11:00

Stella Maris v Coleraine

Clough



STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00

Ballinamallard v Loughgall

The Heights, Coleraine

YOUTH SECTION

TIME

GAME

VENUE



STATSports SCNI CUP Final



13:30

Charlton Athletic v Glenavon

Coleraine Showgrounds



STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off



15:00

Linfield v Surf Select

Inver Park, Larne



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final



14:00

Glentoran v Crusaders

The Heights, Coleraine



STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off



14:00

Newcastle City v Dungannon Swifts

Greenisland



STATSports SCNI VASE Final



14:00

Castle Juniors v IDA Bermuda

Kells



STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off



14:00

Portadown v Loughgall

Riada Stadium, Ballymoney



STATSports SCNI BOWL Final



14:00

Greenisland v Coleraine

Ahoghill



STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off



14:00

Ballinamallard v Ballymena United

Scroggy Road, Limavady

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME

GAME

VENUE



STATSports SCNI CUP Final



18:00

Rangers v Manchester United

Ballymena Showgrounds



STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off



14:00

Co Antrim v Co Tyrone

Clough



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final



14:00

Co Down v MK Dons

Anderson Park, Coleraine



STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off



14:00

Co Londonderry v Leeds United

Broughshane



STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games



14:00

Surf Select v San Francisco Glens

Castlerock

14:00

Co Fermanagh v Atlante

Parker Avenue, Portrush

14:00

Co Armagh v IDA Bermuda

The Warren, Portstewart

PREMIER SECTION

TIME

GAME

VENUE



STATSports SCNI CUP Final



20:00

Ipswich Town v Co Antrim

Ballymena Showgrounds



STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off



16:30

Club Puebla v Co Londonderry

Coleraine Showgrounds



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final



16:30

Co Tyrone v Co Fermanagh

Broughshane



STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off



16:30

Co Armagh v Co Down

The Heights, Coleraine



STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games



16:30

Strikers North v Vendee

Castlerock

16:30

IDA Bermuda v Hartley Wintney

Parker Avenue, Portrush

16:30

Plymouth Argyle v San Francisco Glens

The Warren, Portstewart

GIRLS' U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME

GAME

VENUE



Fibrus SCNI CUP Final



14:00

Surf Select v Rangers

Dixon Park, Ballyclare



Fibrus SCNI GLOBE Final



14:00

Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland

Mossley Park, Newtownabbey



Fibrus SCNI VASE Final



11:30

Northeast Rush v Ottawa City

Mossley Park, Newtownabbey