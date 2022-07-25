SuperCup NI: Day One Results

SuperCup NI: Day One Results

Junior Section match between Co Armagh and Co Down at The Warren, Portstewart. Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

MINOR SECTION

GROUP  TIME      GAME    VENUE

A             11:00     Ballymena United 14-0 Ballinamallard       Clough

A             11:00     Cliftonville 3-4 Dundalk SL             Scroggy Road, Limavady

B             11:00     Ballymoney United 2-2 Home Farm           Broughshane

C             11:00     Coleraine 1-4 Finn Harps Castlerock

B             11:30     Glenavon 1-2 Surf Select Parker Avenue, Portrush

C             11:30     Linfield 3-1 Larne              Kells

D            12:30     Loughgall 3-6 Leicester City          Anderson Park, Coleraine

E             13:30     Glentoran 8-1 Portadown              Broughshane

D            14:00     Dungannon United Youth 1-7 Belvedere   Parker Avenue, Portrush

E             14:00     Greenisland 3-2 Stella Maris        Ahoghill

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP  TIME      GAME    VENUE

C             11:00     Glenavon 1-0 Ballinamallard         Coleraine Showgrounds

B             13:30     Castle Juniors 0-3 Surf Select        Clough

C             14:00     Dungannon Swifts 4-0 IDA Bermuda          Coleraine Showgrounds

D            14:00     Coleraine 0-3 Newcastle City       Castlerock

D            14:30     Linfield 4-0 Portadown    Kells

A             15:30     Greenisland 1-2 Loughgall             Anderson Park, Coleraine

B             16:00     Glentoran 4-0 Ballymena United  Broughshane

A             16:30     Crusaders 2-2 Charlton Athletic   Parker Avenue, Portrush

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

12:00     Co Fermanagh 3-2 IDA Bermuda  The Warren, Portstewart

14:00     Co Tyrone 1-1 San Francisco Glens             The Heights, Coleraine

14:00     MK Dons 2-3 Co Londonderry       Scroggy Road, Limavady

14:00     Leeds United 1-3 Co Antrim          Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

15:00     Co Armagh 2-2 Co Down               The Warren, Portstewart

16:00     Manchester United 2-0 Surf Select             Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

19:15     Atlante FC 1-5 Rangers    Inver Park, Larne

PREMIER SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

13:30     Co Antrim 1-0 Co Fermanagh       Inver Park, Larne

17:00     Hartley Wintney 2-2 Vendee         Greenisland

17:00     Co Tyrone 0-1 Plymouth Argyle    The Heights, Coleraine

17:00     Ipswich Town 2-0 San Francisco Glens      Castlerock

17:00     Strikers North 1-2 Club Puebla      Ahoghill

17:30     IDA Bermuda 1-4 Co Londonderry              Scroggy Road, Limavady

18:00     Co Down 0-0 Co Armagh               Seahaven, Portstewart

CHALLENGE GAME

TIME      GAME    VENUE

19:30     Northern Ireland 2-3 Manchester United      Coleraine Showgrounds

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME      GAME    VENUE

13:30     Northeast Rush 0-2 Northern Ireland        Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00     Republic of Ireland 2-2 Surf Select              Allen Park, Antrim

16:00     Ottawa City 0-10 Rangers             Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344