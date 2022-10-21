URC postpones Cell C Sharks v Ulster fixture

URC postpones Cell C Sharks v Ulster fixture
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Friday 21 October 2022 14:00

The URC has this afternoon confirmed that the Round 6 fixtures between Cell C Sharks v Ulster and Emirates Lions v Glasgow Warriors are postponed.

The Round 6 United Rugby Championship fixtures involving Ulster and Cell C Sharks and Glasgow Warriors and Emirates Lions have been postponed.

Due to gastroenteritis infections, the United Rugby Championship have confirmed that it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved, and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixtures.

The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Transformation for High Street

Artist’s impression of the revamped Diamond area of High Street, with a new natural stone raised planer with seating assembled around the existing tree and wall art, subject to permission from owners.

Transformation for High Street

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Members of the Parents Council Patricia Welch, Kelly Allen, Seraphina Lee-Timms and Mimi Todd, who organized the events at the Royal Court to celebrate 35 years of integrated education at Mill Strand

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344