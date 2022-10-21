URC postpones Cell C Sharks v Ulster fixture

The URC has this afternoon confirmed that the Round 6 fixtures between Cell C Sharks v Ulster and Emirates Lions v Glasgow Warriors are postponed.

Due to gastroenteritis infections, the United Rugby Championship have confirmed that it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads.

In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved, and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixtures.

The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course.