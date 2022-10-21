Dalriada home to Lurgan College on opening weekend

This season's Danske Bank Schools' Cup gets under way on Saturday, with a total of 10 fixtures taking place as the competition returns to the Group Stage format.

The games are as follows, Round One, Saturday October 22.

Group A: Dalriada v Lurgan College, Limavady Grammar School v Cambridge House

Group B: Banbridge Academy v Dromore High School, Larne Grammar School v Bangor Grammar School

Group C: Down High School v Foyle College, Belfast High School v Strabane Academy

Group D: Rainey Endowed School v Royal School Dungannon, Portadown College v Friends' School Lisburn

Group E: Omagh Academy v Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Grosvenor v Regent House

Schools Committee Chairman Richard Clingan said: "We're delighted that Danske Bank is now into its 18th year of sponsorship and we are grateful for their ongoing support of schools' rugby in province.

"This season, we're returning to the group structure. It was first used in 2019/20 but covid affected the competition at this time and into the following season.

"I'm delighted to see this format return as it provides many players the chance to play in three high-profile matches before involvement in the knock-out stages, which gives them a minimum of five games in the competition.

"I wish all the teams involved this weekend the very best of luck as they commence their competition fixtures."

Danske Bank Schools' Cup Format

This season's competition begins with 20 teams taking place in the Group Stage. The draw for this phase was held in June, producing five groups.



Each school will face their group opponents in the opening game tomorrow, with Round Two taking place on Saturday November 12 and the final fixture on Saturday December 10.

The five group winners, and the best-placed runner-up, will qualify for the knock-out stages of the Danske Bank Schools' Cup and the Subsidiary Shield.

These six teams will be joined by the following 10 seeded schools for the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup Round of 16 draw which will take place in December.

Schools: Ballyclare High School, Ballymena Academy, Belfast Royal Academy, Campbell College Belfast, Coleraine Grammar School, Methodist College Belfast, Royal Belfast Academical Institution, Royal School Armagh, Sullivan Upper, Wallace High School.

The Danske Bank Schools' Cup Round of 16 fixtures will be held on Saturday January 28 2023.

The 14 remaining teams from the initial Group Stage will enter into the Schools' Bowl.

The Schools' Bowl Qualifying Group is also already under way, with the following five schools taking part - Antrim Grammar School, Bangor Academy, Carrickfergus Grammar School, Our Lady and St Patrick's College and Wellington College.

Each team will play each other in a group format with the top two qualifying for the Danske Bank Schools' Bowl and the other three entering the Danske Bank Schools' Trophy.