Coleraine claim bragging rights in Ballymoney derby

COLERAINE claimed the bragging rights in Saturday's local derby against Ballymoney at Sandel Lodge.

The home side dominated for much of the game and ran out convincing 26-0 winners.

The victory sees the Montgomery Irwin sponsored Coleraine men move up a position at a critical time in the league season and they will be keen to improve on that in coming weeks.

Speaking after the game on Saturday, Coleraine head coach Brian Hughes was happy with the day’s work.

“It was a really great team performance against Ballymoney,” he said.

“I’m really proud of the defence as we held them to zero points and I thought we were outstanding in that element of our game. Matthew Mooney, the captain, really led by example and overall it was a fantastic performance."

Ballymoney's Chris McIlmoyle admitted they were 'bitterly disappointed' not to take anything from the game.

“We had chances in the first half to score but were unfortunately unable to do so," he said.

“Coleraine deserved their win and were better than us on the day so we have to keep working to improve."

Full report and round-up in this week's paper.