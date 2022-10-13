Sandel Lodge ready for derby

A HUGE crowd is expected at Sandel Lodge this weekend as Coleraine and Ballymoney First XV's meet for the first time.

The game always attracts large numbers of supporters from both sides as bragging rights - as well as important league points - are up for grabs.

The visitors have made the better start to the campaign but know their hosts are sure to provide an acid test of their title credentials.

Both come into Saturday's clash on the back of defeats - Coleraine losing 13-6 away at Randalstown with Ballymoney going down 29-13 at home to Portadown.

The Montgomery Irwin sponsored Coleraine men were left to rue lost opportunities but must quickly put that behind them as they prepare to welcome their neighbours.

Ballymoney, meanwhile, will check on a number of injuries ahead of the game after Marty Irwin, John McFetridge and skipper Jordan Munnis appeared to pick up knocks against Portadown.

“A difficult day at the office” admitted Ballymoney's Andy Graham after the game.

“We were confident going into the game but we knew we would have to be at our best to beat a strong Portadown side.

"They got off to a good start but we made a few errors and were punished for them.

"Credit to Portadown - the best side on the day won but we’ll take a lot from the game, work on it through the week and we’ll be ready to go again this Saturday when we travel to Coleraine.

"Hopefully the injuries received won’t be as bad as we think and hope to be available next week," he added.

