Sandel Lodge ready for derby

Coleraine First XV host rivals Ballymoney in eagerly anticipated clash on Saturday

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Thursday 13 October 2022 11:39

A HUGE crowd is expected at Sandel Lodge this weekend as Coleraine and Ballymoney First XV's meet for the first time.

The game always attracts large numbers of supporters from both sides as bragging rights - as well as important league points - are up for grabs.

The visitors have made the better start to the campaign but know their hosts are sure to provide an acid test of their title credentials.

Both come into Saturday's clash on the back of defeats - Coleraine losing 13-6 away at Randalstown with Ballymoney going down 29-13 at home to Portadown.

The Montgomery Irwin sponsored Coleraine men were left to rue lost opportunities but must quickly put that behind them as they prepare to welcome their neighbours.

Ballymoney, meanwhile, will check on a number of injuries ahead of the game after Marty Irwin, John McFetridge and skipper Jordan Munnis appeared to pick up knocks against Portadown.

“A difficult day at the office” admitted Ballymoney's Andy Graham after the game.

“We were confident going into the game but we knew we would have to be at our best to beat a strong Portadown side.

"They got off to a good start but we made a few errors and were punished for them.

"Credit to Portadown - the best side on the day won but we’ll take a lot from the game, work on it through the week and we’ll be ready to go again this Saturday when we travel to Coleraine.

"Hopefully the injuries received won’t be as bad as we think and hope to be available next week," he added.

We will have report, reaction and photos from Saturday's game in Tuesday's newspaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Fairway to go to discover better

Tourism NI representatives pictured with the competing NI and Republic of Ireland 'Writer Cup' teams at Dunmurry Golf Club in Belfast.

Fairway to go to discover better

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344