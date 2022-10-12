Ballymoney RFC weekend round-up

Ballymoney RFC Round-up

RESULTS

Saturday October 8

Ulster Rugby KC2

First XV 13, Portadown First XV 29

Tries: Joel Hegarty

Pens: J. Laughlin x 2

Cons: J. Laughlin



Ulster Rugby Prov Premier Division 2

Dungannon Second XV 59, Ballymoney Second XV 14

Tries: Lewis Hawthorne x 2

Cons: Davy Hodges x 2



UC Provincial U14s League North

U14s 47, Carrick U14s 7

Tries:J. McAuley x 3, M. Rea x 2, C. Williams, A. King

Cons: H. Smyth x 6

UC Provincial U16s League North

U16s 38, Carrick U16s 10

Tries: R. McAfee, A. Graham, C. McLaughlin, M. Fox

T. McCotter x 2

Cons: T. Sloan x 4

UC Provincial U18s League North

Under-18s 40, Carrick Under-18s 0



FIXTURES

Saturday October 15

Ulster Rugby KC2

Coleraine RFC First XV v Ballymoney First XV, (A) KO 2.30pm

Ulster Rugby Prov Premier Division 2

Queen's Secnd XV v Ballymoney Second XV (A) KO 2.30pm

Ulster Rugby Premier North

UUCM First XV v Ballymoney Third XV (A) KO 2.30pm

Ulster Rugby Regional North West

Fourth XV v Limavady RFC Third XV (H) KO 2.30pm

UC Provincial Premier North League

U14s, U16s, U18s v Coleraine (H) KO 11am



Monday October 17

Ulster Rugby Girls - Ulster Rugby Tackle Workshop (H)