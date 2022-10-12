Ballymoney RFC weekend round-up

Ballymoney out-half, Aaron Gervais, clears the ball from inside the Toon's twenty-two to ease the Portadown pressure. Pic: U.McDowell BRFC PR
Ballymoney RFC Round-up
RESULTS
Saturday October 8
Ulster Rugby KC2
First XV 13, Portadown First XV 29
Tries: Joel Hegarty
Pens: J. Laughlin x 2
Cons: J. Laughlin
Ulster Rugby Prov Premier Division 2
Dungannon Second XV 59, Ballymoney Second XV 14
Tries: Lewis Hawthorne x 2
Cons: Davy Hodges x 2
UC Provincial U14s League North
U14s 47, Carrick U14s 7
Tries:J. McAuley x 3, M. Rea x 2, C. Williams, A. King
Cons: H. Smyth x 6
UC Provincial U16s League North
U16s 38, Carrick U16s 10
Tries: R. McAfee, A. Graham, C. McLaughlin, M. Fox
T. McCotter x 2
Cons: T. Sloan x 4
UC Provincial U18s League North
Under-18s 40, Carrick Under-18s 0
FIXTURES
Saturday October 15
Ulster Rugby KC2
Coleraine RFC First XV v Ballymoney First XV, (A) KO 2.30pm
Ulster Rugby Prov Premier Division 2
Queen's Secnd XV v Ballymoney Second XV (A) KO 2.30pm
Ulster Rugby Premier North
UUCM First XV v Ballymoney Third XV (A) KO 2.30pm
Ulster Rugby Regional North West
Fourth XV v Limavady RFC Third XV (H) KO 2.30pm
UC Provincial Premier North League
U14s, U16s, U18s v Coleraine (H) KO 11am
Monday October 17
Ulster Rugby Girls - Ulster Rugby Tackle Workshop (H)