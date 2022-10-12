Tributes paid to Leona Harper

RUGBY clubs across the borough have paid their respects to talented rugby player Leona Harper who lost her life in an explosion in county Donegal on Friday.

Leona (14) was one of ten people killed in the village of Creeslough following an incident at an Applegreen store.

A member of Letterkenny Rugby Club, Leona previously played for Limavady Rugby Club's Under-14 girls team.

The club published a statement on Facebook which read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts we learned of the tragic news that one of our friends, Leona Harper, sadly lost her life in the incident in Creeslough on Friday.

“Leona played with our U14 girls last season in a combined Lettekenny/Limavady/Inishowen team and to hear this news there are no words. Leona was an amazing girl that played her heart and soul out on the pitch every game.

“Limavady Rugby Club sends our deepest condolences to all of her family, friends and her coaches at Letterkenny Rugby Club. We are so sorry for your loss.

“Forever in our thoughts.”

Meanwhile, both Coleraine and Ballymoney Rugby Clubs held a minute's silence prior to games last Saturday as a mark of respect.