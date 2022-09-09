All domestic rugby activity is cancelled this weekend

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Friday 9 September 2022 8:50

Ulster Rugby has confirmed that all domestic rugby activity in Ulster this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Following the announcement that the club’s pre-season friendly versus Glasgow Warriors has been cancelled, Ulster Rugby can confirm that all domestic rugby activity across the province is postponed this weekend," said a statement.

"The Development fixture v Munster due to take place at the IRFU HPC on Saturday has also been postponed.

"Ulster Rugby would like to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club said the club would like to express its 'deep sorry' at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"A truly inspiring lady who served and carried out her duties faultlessly. At Rest," said a spokesperson. 

"Due to guidelines from Ulster Hockey as a mark of respect all hockey activities are suspended."

