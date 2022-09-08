Glasgow v Ulster Rugby cancelled

Ulster Rugby's pre season challenge game against Glasgow, which was to have taken place on Friday night, has been cancelled as a mark of respect following news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"As a mark of respect, and to acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's pre-season game against Glasgow Warriors has been cancelled," Ulster Rugby said in a statement on Thursday evening.

"The match, which was due to kick-off at 7.30pm on Friday (9 September), will no longer take place at Scotstoun Stadium.

"Ulster Rugby would like to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family."