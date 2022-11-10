Mayor reception for Commonwealth Games competitors

Lawn bowls competitor Ian McClure, para-triathlon guide Anne Paul, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and lawn bowls coach Tommy Smith pictured recently in
Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk
Thursday 10 November 2022 14:02
More on this story in Tuesday's newspaper.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Pictur took oot aboot the Garry Wid Bog. Lang gress an busses ahint (bushes behind) as weel as gye an big clumps o reshes groughin oot o tha watter, deid sticks o trees happed in crottles (lichen).
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Coleraine Chronicle
2 Lodge Road, Coleraine
BT52 1NB
Tel: 028 7034 3344