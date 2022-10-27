Applications invited for Sports Council Bursaries

Individual and team awards will be presented at Coleraine Sports Awards dinner

Applications invited for Sports Council Bursaries

Former Man Utd and NI goalkeeper Harry Gregg has given his name to the Harry Gregg Youth Team Bursary

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Thursday 27 October 2022 10:52

Local sports clubs and athletes have the opportunity to apply for Coleraine Sports Council’s Bursary Scheme but be quick - time is running out!

The Bursary aim to support and develop local athletes and sports clubs and three bursaries are available including the following...

Bobby Platt Bursary – the bursary aims to provide a financial grant to any Individual (over 18 years old) or Senior Club in the Coleraine Sports Council area. It is envisaged by the Local Sports Council the Bursary will be used to further and develop an individual or team and should be used towards costs incurred in coaching, travel, competition and equipment etc.  The Award will be £500.

Harry Gregg Youth Team Bursary - aims to provide a financial grant to any Club in the Coleraine Sports Council area which has a Youth Section (i.e. 17 years and under). It is envisaged by Coleraine Sports Council that the Bursary will be used to further and develop young club members and should be used towards costs incurred in coaching, travel, competition and equipment etc. The Award will be £500.

Harry McCormick Youth Bursary - this scheme aims to give financial assistance to any young sportsman or woman (ie 17 years and under) in the Coleraine Sports Council area. All applications must have the support of their Club and Governing Body of Sport. It is envisaged by Coleraine Sports Council that the Bursary will be used to further and develop the career of talented sports performers and should be used towards costs incurred in coaching, travelling, competing, equipment etc.  The Bursary is £500.

Application forms are available from reception at Coleraine Leisure Centre or by emailing stephen.mccartney@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

The Bursaries will be presented at Coleraine Sports Awards on Friday November 4 in the Lodge Hotel.

Forms can be returned to Sports Development Manager Stephen McCartney at stephen.mccartney@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344