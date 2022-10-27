Applications invited for Sports Council Bursaries

Local sports clubs and athletes have the opportunity to apply for Coleraine Sports Council’s Bursary Scheme but be quick - time is running out!

The Bursary aim to support and develop local athletes and sports clubs and three bursaries are available including the following...

Bobby Platt Bursary – the bursary aims to provide a financial grant to any Individual (over 18 years old) or Senior Club in the Coleraine Sports Council area. It is envisaged by the Local Sports Council the Bursary will be used to further and develop an individual or team and should be used towards costs incurred in coaching, travel, competition and equipment etc. The Award will be £500.

Harry Gregg Youth Team Bursary - aims to provide a financial grant to any Club in the Coleraine Sports Council area which has a Youth Section (i.e. 17 years and under). It is envisaged by Coleraine Sports Council that the Bursary will be used to further and develop young club members and should be used towards costs incurred in coaching, travel, competition and equipment etc. The Award will be £500.

Harry McCormick Youth Bursary - this scheme aims to give financial assistance to any young sportsman or woman (ie 17 years and under) in the Coleraine Sports Council area. All applications must have the support of their Club and Governing Body of Sport. It is envisaged by Coleraine Sports Council that the Bursary will be used to further and develop the career of talented sports performers and should be used towards costs incurred in coaching, travelling, competing, equipment etc. The Bursary is £500.

Application forms are available from reception at Coleraine Leisure Centre or by emailing stephen.mccartney@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

The Bursaries will be presented at Coleraine Sports Awards on Friday November 4 in the Lodge Hotel.

Forms can be returned to Sports Development Manager Stephen McCartney at stephen.mccartney@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.