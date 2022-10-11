Route Hunt Point to Point this weekend

THE Route Hunt Point to Point Races returns to Portrush this weekend for its October meeting.

Six races are down for decision on the day at Loguestown Road, just outside the resort.

The first race is due off at 1.30pm with the final race of the day scheduled to take place at 4pm.

Gates open at 11.30am and there will be on-site parking, bookies, catering and bar facilities.

Admission is £10 per adult with children under 16 gaining free admision. Racecards are priced at £5.

The Route Hunt has held its point to point racing at various venues since the 1930s but has held the event in Portrush since 2016.

It has also produced its share of former equine stars including three-time Grade 1 winner Finian's Oscar who won at Portrush in 2016 before being sold at the Cheltenham sale the following month.

So, if you want to see possible stars of the future or simply fancy a day out in the fresh air then get along to the races this weekend.

Race times

13:30 4yo Maiden

14:00 5yo Geldings Maiden

14:30 5yo+ Mares Maiden

15:00 Open

15:30 Winner Of Three

16:00 6yo+ Geldings Maiden