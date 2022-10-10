Red Bull Foxhunt returns to NI

The chase is officially on!

Ireland’s fastest Downhill Mountain Bike challenge, Red Bull Foxhunt is back, selling out its seventh Irish edition of the event in several hours.

At the heart of the Dromara Hills in County Down, Slieve Croob will host this epic biking challenge on Saturday, 15th and Sunday, 16th October.

Red Bull athletes and world leading downhill mountain bikers Greg Callaghan (IRE) and Gee Atherton (UK) will challenge 300 riders from across the island to a downhill race like no other.

WHAT IS RED BULL FOXHUNT?

Red Bull Foxhunt is a light-hearted play on the traditional and controversial past time of foxhunting but with the traditional roles reversed. The Foxes, Gee Atherton and Greg Callaghan will chase down the hunt in a downhill cross-country MTB race. The event is open to downhillers from all over Ireland and will have a mass-start format.

WHO ARE THE FOXES?

Greg Callaghan:

Ireland’s number one Downhill Mountain Bike rider, Greg earned himself a place among the world’s top riders following a third-place finish in the 2017 Enduro World Series. Greg has his sights set on becoming the first Irish rider to win the EWS.

Gee Atherton:

Multiple World Champion and World Cup Winner and UK National Champion Gee is one of the greatest riders of his generation.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

From decorated pros to weekend warriors, the pack will tear through an unforgiving downhill course, reaching speeds in excess of 50km/h through winding forest trails and hair-raising sprints. Each adrenaline pumped biker tirelessly battling to cross the finish line before the advancing foxes.

Red Bull Foxhunt is now closed for registrations.