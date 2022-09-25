Hargey honours elite athletes at reception

Local athletes who competed in the Commonwealth Games have been recognised at a celebration in Parliament Buildings for their excellence and achievement in sport.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, who hosted the event for the team which won a record 18 medals in Birmingham, said: “This has been an exceptional summer of sport, and one of the highlights for me was attending the Commonwealth Games where I witnessed Barry McClements’ silver medal winning performance in the pool, a fantastic boxing win by Jude Gallagher, brilliant performances in the gymnastics arena by Rhys McClenaghan, Ewan McAteer and Eamon Montgomery, whose participation at the Games was a story in itself, and an exciting performance by Shauna O’Neill at lawn bowls.

“Increasing participation in sport is a priority for me; it is important that we maximise the opportunities we have to showcase the progress being made, through the outstanding success we have had at Games such as these, yet still recognising that there is a lot more to do.

“It is also fitting that we recognise excellence and achievement in sport – for we know the power of sport as a means of uniting our community and building a better future for everyone on these islands.”

Athletes who were honoured at the celebration event included Commonwealth medal winners Bethany Firth (swimming gold), Carly McNaul (boxing silver), Eireann Nugent (boxing bronze) Aidan Walsh (boxing gold), Michaela Walsh (boxing gold) and Dylan Eagleson (boxing gold).

Other invited guests included Robert McVeigh, Commonwealth Games NI Chair; Chef de Mission, Alison Moffitt-Robinson; coaches as well as members of the All-Party Group for Sport and Physical Activity and representatives from Sport NI.