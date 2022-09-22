Time to nominate your sporting hero

NOMINATIONS FOR this year’s Coleraine Sports Awards have now opened - and it is your chance to put someone forward for one of the 12 awards that are up for grabs.

The event- which takes place on Friday, November 4 in the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine - will bring together athletes, teams, coaches and administrators from the local area.

Assessed on sporting achievements from the September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this year’s awards once again aims to recognise those individuals and groups who deserve recognition for their dedication to local sport over the course of the last 12 months.

Richard Briggs - the Chairman of Coleraine Sports Council - said: “Coleraine Sports Awards recognise the achievements in the last year of the Coleraine sporting community.

“If you know someone who is involved in sport in any way, please put them forward for an award and help to ensure they get the credit they deserve.

“Coleraine’s rich history of sporting excellence from Olympians to dedicated club volunteers will yet again be recognised, applications are open now, this is your opportunity to highlight all that is good about sport in Coleraine,” he added.

There are 12 categories to choose from, including an award for Services to Sport and Coach of the Year, along with Junior and Senior Sports Man and Sports Woman.

Nominees must reside or compete for a team within the Coleraine area and the public can nominate in as many categories as they wish as long as their nomination meets the agreed criteria.

Nomination forms are now available from Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Alternatively, a form can be obtained by sending an e-mail to the following address: stephen.mccartney@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk