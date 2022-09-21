Honours even between Coleraine and Ballymoney

Ballymoney First XI v Coleraine First XI (Ulster Denman Shield – group stages)

Saturday September 17, a week later than scheduled, saw Ballymoney First XI play their first competitive match of the 2022-23 season.

Following a period of reflection and prayer to commemorate HM Queen Elizabeth’s passing, led by sporting chaplain Billy Jones, Ballymoney and Coleraine lined out to what turned out to be a very exciting match.

Coleraine, playing their first game in the Premier League after gaining promotion last season, and Ballymoney, playing their first game under new coach Chris Blaney, produced a tight game.

With several key players missing for this local derby match, Ballymoney knew that this was going to be a difficult game from the onset and Coleraine certainly did not disappoint.

It was Ballymoney that had the first chance at goal five minutes in when Kaia Moore picked up the ball in the centre of the pitch, passed to Lucy McCartney who had found space on the right wing and delivered a great ball into the circle to Anna Wright who found herself on a 1v1 against the Coleraine Keeper. The keeper pulled off an amazing save and denied Ballymoney their opening goal.

Coleraine responded well to this opening pressure, and it was not long before a break away attacking phase of play presented them with a goal scoring opportunity and they slotted the ball away through Hannah O'Neill to make it 1-0 to the home side.

In true Ballymoney form, it was a quick reset and pressure mounted on Coleraine’s defence. Katherine Boyd and Nikki Parke demonstrated their composure and experience to win a penalty corner, which then led to Katherine dribbling along the back line and placing the ball in the net; within one minute of play, Ballymoney had equalised and it was now 1-1.

With only a few minutes remaining of this quarter, both teams started to settle into play, however, an error from Ballymoney’s outlet gifted Coleraine with their second goal, scored by captain Kelly Watt, before the whistle went signalling the end of the first quarter.

As the game progressed, Ballymoney started to settle into the game and players started to look more comfortable with each other. However, it was not long that Ballymoney were dealt with a double blow with captain Gayle Adams receiving a green card and losing defender Becky Linford to a back injury.

As the third quarter started, both teams fought hard and there was excellent play on both sides of the pitch. It was end to end play but it was Ballymoney who had the best opportunity when Leigh Snoddy placed a drag flick towards the top of the Coleraine net to once again be denied by another superb save from Coleraine keeper Rebecca Crowe.

As the fourth quarter began, Ballymoney knew they needed an equaliser to ensure they could still contend in the Ulster Denman Shield. It was not long before their patience and perseverance were rewarded when Katherine Boyd, once again responding to great attacking play by Nikki Parke, demonstrated her slick skills to score her second goal of the match to leave the full-time score 2-2.

A special mention must go to Alex Byrne and Rebecca Ross who made their first debut for Ballymoney First XI and to Emmie Booth who leaves to start university. Thanks to Coleraine for a very competitive first match and we look forward to hosting you in the rematch soon.