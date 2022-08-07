Congratulations to our Commonwealth Games medal winners

CONGRATULATIONS to local bowlers Ian McClure and Gary Kelly who have won medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In doing so, they have ensured that the Northern Ireland team returns from Birmingham as the most successful ever at a Commonwealth Games.

McClure, from Portrush Bowling Club, was part of the Men's Fours team which defeated India to claim gold - 24 years after he won the same event in Kuala Lumpur!

Ballymoney man Kelly, meanwhile, won a silver medal in the men's singles after losing in the final to Australia's Aaron Wilson.

Read what both men had to say about their experiences in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.