Your Chronicle in the shops now!

A tragic week is well reflected on the pages of the Chronicle, which is out in the shops now.

We report on the tragic accidental weekend deaths of two-year-old Noah McAleese at Rose Park farm in Ballymoney and 58-year-old Coleraine man Michael McCormick in Portrush.

We also report on a drugs warning given by the Coroner at the inquest into the death of young Coleraine mother Lindsey Boyd.

And we have eight pages of pictures from all the local Remembrance Sunday parades in Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart, Kilrea, Garvagh, Castlerock and Aghadowey.

But it's not all doom and gloom and we have brighter news with how a visit from the BBC Countryfile team has inspired a special rowing challenge from the team at Coffee at the Dock; how Aghadowey has a special connection with Thanksgiving in the United States and how Ireland's oldest known settlement at Mountsandel has been sold into council control.

As usual we have our usual popular news pages on the weekly court and council sittings as well as our Community Forum and Down Memory Lane special features.

Meanwhile, in sport Coleraine are looking to end their barren run at Glenavon this Saturday while in GAA there's Ulster Camogie Medallion Shield success for Loreto College and Slaughtneil are tipped for yet another final. We also have full coverage on the local football, GAA, golf, rugby, hockey and motoring action.

Now where else would you get all that - all for the price cheaper than a cup of coffee! Get your copy now!