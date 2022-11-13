Police reissue appeal for information over road death

By Damian Mullan

Sunday 13 November 2022 9:40

Police are re-issuing an appeal for information following a road traffic collision in Portrush yesterday, Saturday 12th November, where a 58-year-old man sadly died.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Michael McCormick, who was from the Coleraine area, was a pedestrian and sadly died at the scene as a result of the road traffic collision.

“We received a report of the collision at around 2.15am in the Atlantic Road area.

“One woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested but she has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, around 2.15am on Saturday morning, or who may have any dash cam footage from the Atlantic Road before or after the time of the collision, or any information which can assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 180 of 12/11/22.”

