Man released on bail following Kilrea incident

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk
Saturday 12 November 2022 14:23
A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, after a woman was attacked during a burglary in Kilrea on Friday 11th November, has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.
