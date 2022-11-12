Man released on bail following Kilrea incident

Saturday 12 November 2022 14:23

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, after a woman was attacked during a burglary in Kilrea on Friday 11th November, has been released  on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

