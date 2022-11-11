Remember road diversions ahead

Friday 11 November 2022 15:00


Road users are being advised to expect delays across the Causeway Coast and Glens area, this Sunday 13th November, due to planned Remembrance Day parades.

"Local diversions will be in place where required," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

"There may be slight, short disruption to traffic due to the volume of participants in the parades.

"If you can seek an alternative route to avoid any potential delays, please do so," the spokesperson added.

Remember to get your copy of the Chronicle next week for pictures from the Remembrance Day parades.

