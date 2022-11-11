Man arrested after burglary attack

A 38 year old man has been arrested after a woman was attacked during a burglary in Kilrea.

The 29 year old victim was assaulted when two men entered her home on Ardbann Avenue shortly before 3am on Friday, November 11.

The suspects then made off from the property.

The arrested man was detained by police in Rasharkin a short time later and remains in police custody at present.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 122 11/11/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.