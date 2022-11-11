50 dives for 50th anniversary

50 divers will take to Portrush Harbour on Saturday (12 November) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Portrush Yacht Club's Skerrie Scuba.

Formed in 1972, Skerrie Scuba is one of the most successful dive clubs in Northern Ireland and is part of Portrush Yacht Club, which was itself founded in 1894.

On Saturday 12 November between 12.30pm and 4pm, 50 qualified divers, will take to Portrush Harbour to commemorate this significant milestone.

Over the past 50 years, Skerrie Scuba, which is special branch of the British Sub Aqua Club, has trained hundreds of divers on the North Coast and has drawn its members from across the community thanks to its inclusive and friendly atmosphere.

Following the conclusion of this event on Saturday, a free BBQ will be provided to divers and volunteers and has been sponsored by Plastic Welding NI.

