Two for court after Portstewart assault
Thursday 10 November 2022 9:52

Detectives investigating the assault of a woman at a house in the Cappagh Green area of Portstewart in the early hours of Wednesday 9th November, have charged a 27 year old woman and a 32 year old man to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 10th November ).

The woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The man has been charged with assisting an offender, driving whilst disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and other motoring offences.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

