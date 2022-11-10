One Big surprise for 'Caring Caretaker!'

HE'S surprised plenty of individuals and organisations over the years with his fundraising efforts but the shoe was firmly on the other foot on Thursday evening when Davy Boyle got the shock of his life - as he became the subject of The One Show's popular 'One Big Thank You' feature.

The 'Caring Caretaker' has raised over £600,000 for good causes since he started fundraising many moons ago and many of them were present at the Coleraine Showgrounds to thank the 69-year-old grandfather - with a BBC film crew in tow!

It was a fitting tribute to the former Town Hall caretaker who was presented with a personalised Coleraine FC shirt by first team boss Oran Kearney before watching video tributes from friends and family - and one-time Liverpool footballer Steve McMenamin!

A night to remember, then, for Davy who admitted he knew nothing about what lay in store when he arrived at the home of the Danske Bank Premiership club.

It is not known yet when the feature will be broadcast on BBC One's 'The One Show' but, rest assured, when we know - you will.

Full story and pics in Tuesday's Chronicle.