Peter Gabriel to play in Dublin next summer

MUSIC legend Peter Gabriel has announced plans for a first European tour in almost a decade next year - including a show in Dublin.

The tour marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22 shows in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on May 18 2023, with dates across Europe and the UK before finishing in Dublin on June 25 2023.



The tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Full details on the i/o album will follow.



Peter Gabriel said of the tour: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”



Tickets go on sale starting Friday November 11 at LiveNation.co.uk.