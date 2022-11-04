Repairs to retaining wall at Mussenden Road to commence

A retaining wall replacement scheme is due to commence on Mussenden Road, Downhill, on Monday (November 7).

The scheme will include works to reconstruct the retaining wall and parapet which are necessary to maintain structural integrity and road safety at this location.

In order to carry out the works it will be necessary to close Mussenden Road between its junction with Burrenmore Road and Bishop’s Road, Downhill, to both road traffic and pedestrians.

The road closure will be in place from Monday November 7 2022 to Sunday December 4 2022.

Local access will be maintained to all properties however it is inevitable that these arrangements will cause inconvenience to road traffic and pedestrians. Every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the diversions which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the works.

Completion of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com