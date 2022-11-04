Lionel Richie to headline Belfast Belsonic show

Lionel Richie has announced a very special outdoor performance for 2023 at Ormeau Park, Belfast, on Saturday June 3 with very special guests The Human League.

International superstar Lionel Richie has a discography of albums and singles that are second to none. His music is part of the fabric of pop music with more than 125 million albums sold worldwide.

Richie has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, four Grammy Awards, was named the MusicCares Person of the Year in 2016, a Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017 and, most recently, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Class.

In March 2018, Richie put his handprints and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, one of the oldest awards in Hollywood. He was featured in GQ’s Grooming Hall of Fame in 2018 for his iconic mustache. He recently received the Ivor Novello PRS for Music Special International Award. This year, Richie received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress in 2022. He was the 12th recipient of the prestigious award. The Tuskegee, Alabama native is a true music icon.

Lionel Richie is known for his mega-hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and co-wrote one of the most important pop songs in history, “We Are the World,” for USA for Africa. His song catalog also includes his early work with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories, penning smashes such as “Three Times a Lady,” “Still,” and “Easy.” Richie has had 11 consecutive years where he wrote #1 songs.

Richie sold out arenas worldwide with a set list of his brightest and best anthems on his All The Hits, All Night Long Tour. In recent years, he also headlined festivals including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Glastonbury, drawing the festival’s biggest crowd ever with more than 200,000 attendees.

Richie took fans on a spectacular musical journey with his latest album, Live from Las Vegas along with his most recent tour, the “Hello” tour, which kicked off in Summer 2019. The album, which was released on August 16, 2019 was #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. The album also marks the legendary artist’s first release on Capitol Records.

Richie is a judge on ABC’s American Idol and has been for the past five seasons. He launched his Las Vegas headlining residency show, Lionel Richie - All the Hits in April 2016. In an unforgettable evening featuring his brightest and best anthems which have defined the music icon’s unparalleled career, Richie took his fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his seminal hits. Richie recently extended his “Back to Las Vegas” residency at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater in 2022.