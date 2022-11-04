Julian Simmons helps launch LIDL Christmas Trolley Dash

Lidl Northern Ireland has this Christmas teamed up with renowned broadcaster and household favourite Julian Simmons for the return of its major festive fundraiser Trolley Dash, in aid of charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Lidl Northern Ireland is lightening the load for shoppers this holiday season by giving customers the opportunity to win their entire Christmas food shop for just £1 as they take part in their very own ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around their local Lidl store to collect as much Christmas shopping as they possibly can in just two minutes.

Tickets will go on sale in all 41 Lidl Northern Ireland stores across the region on Saturday November 12 for two weeks only, with one lucky customer chosen per store to participate in the annual Trolley Dash.

TV Presenter Julian Simmons, said: “It’s a great privilege to launch Lidl Northern Ireland’s Trolley Dash charity campaign this year in aid of NSPCC Northern Ireland.

“Christmas is a time for family and celebration, yet thousands of children right across Northern Ireland rely on NSPCC’s services over the festive period. With a difficult winter ahead, and as even more families are impacted by increasing cost-of-living pressures, it’s never been more important to ensure that these services are available to protect and care for children at what should be the happiest time of year.

“It’s fantastic to see Lidl Northern Ireland lead the way in supporting its communities through initiatives like the Trolley Dash. Not only will 41 lucky shoppers get the chance to bag their Christmas shopping for free, but all proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to funding NSPCC Northern Ireland’s vital services. To everyone who buys a ticket to raise funds for this incredibly worthy cause, thank you so much and have a wonderful Christmas.”

Now in its eighth year, Trolley Dash is Lidl Northern Ireland’s flagship charity fundraising event to raise vital funds for longstanding charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland, with 100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales donated to the charity.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s Head of Sales Operations, Gordon Cruikshanks, said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for many, especially this year with the cost-of-living crisis affecting so many of us during a period when money is already tight. Shoppers can always enjoy savings on their grocery bills at Lidl Northern Ireland through our ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’ promise, and benefit from weekly savings through the Lidl Plus app, but we are pleased that we can offer our customers the opportunity to fill their trolley completely free of charge and enjoy Christmas on us with the return of our popular Trolley Dash.

“It’s the highlight of the year here at Lidl Northern Ireland and we love to see customers walk away with trolley loads of treats whilst raising record funds for NSPCC. I’d like to thank everyone who enters for providing a major boost to our wonderful charity partner NSPCC at a vital time of year. Good luck to all entrants – see you at the start line in December!”

Over the course of a five-year partnership, Lidl Northern Ireland has delivered funding of more than £700,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland through a range of activities and initiatives driven by Lidl Northern Ireland staff members across its 41 stores and supported locally by Lidl’s valued customers. Earlier this year, the retailer announced the extension of its charity partnership with NSPCC Northern Ireland for the third time and cemented its commitment to raise £1.1 million by 2024.

To date, funds raised by Lidl Northern Ireland have supported the recruitment and training of 125 Childline volunteers across the charity’s two Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle. It has also supported the training of practitioners at the NSPCC’s two regional hubs in Northern Ireland to provide crucial support to children and families.

Lidl Northern Ireland has also supported NSPCC Northern Ireland’s flagship Speak Out Stay Safe programme – one of the most highly demanded initiatives aimed at raising awareness amongst children of their right to be safe from abuse and neglect. Since April 2021, the programme has reached more than 45,000 children in primary schools across Northern Ireland.

Katrina Hughes, Corporate Events and Fundraising Manager, NSPCC Northern Ireland said: “On behalf of the team at NSPCC I would like to say thank you to Lidl Northern Ireland for their ongoing support and for the opportunity to be part of the Trolly Dash initiative again this Christmas. The partnership we have forged with Lidl Northern Ireland over the last five years has been nothing short of transformative for our charity and the generosity of its staff and customers exceeds all expectations every year.

“This year, the festive season brings its own unique challenges and the significant funds raised from Trolley Dash will continue to make a huge difference to children and families when support is greatly needed.

“We’re here to support all children who need the support of our specialist services, or simply someone to talk to, and the support from Lidl Northern Ireland makes that possible.”

Trolley Dash tickets will be available to purchase for just £1 in all 41 Lidl Northern Ireland stores across the region from Saturday November 12 until Sunday November 27.

Customers may purchase as many tickets as they like in support of NSPCC Northern Ireland and to be in with a greater chance of winning.

All 41 winners will be contacted before Wednesday November 30 and invited to take part in the Lidl Trolley Dash at their local Lidl store on Saturday December 10.