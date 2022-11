Translink is set to carry out essential engineering works this Sunday, impacting the Derry/Londonderry line.

"On Sunday November 6, there will be works in the Antrim area which will impact on the Derry/Londonderry Line with bus substitution services operating between Antrim and Great Victoria Street," explained a Translink spokesperson.

"Passengers are advised to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey."