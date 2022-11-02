Moves to cut bin collections

Moves to cut bin collections
COUNCILLORS have agreed to trial three-weekly bin collections in a bid to save cash.

The recommendation was made behind-closed-doors by members of Cloonavin's Environment Committee.

Earlier this month the Chronicle reported how “swift action” was required by councillors to prevent huge rises in next year's rates bills.

A report delivered to the Finance Committee warned that soaring fuel costs, staff wage claims and inflation were placing “significant” pressure on council finances.

Pay demands from unions representing council workers could alone add six per cent to household rates bills, a councillor has revealed.

Others have raised the prospect of double digit rises in the absence of “efficiencies”.

