Landowners to be approached over North Coast greenway

THE owners of land between Bushmills and Portrush are being asked if they are willing to sell ground needed for a greenway linking NI's premiere resort with its most popular tourist attraction.

With an estimated cost of £3.5m, the project, backed by Tourism NI, is already the subject of a council feasibility study.

It would see a walking and cycle route established between Portrush and the existing railway-side path between Bushmills and the Causeway.

At a closed-doors meeting of the council's Leisure and Development Committee earlier this month, members gave officers permission to contact landowners along the proposed route.

