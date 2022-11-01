The Chronicle - in shops now!

IT'S been another busy week at Chronicle HQ with a range of news, sport, photos and observations from across the local community.

Leading the news this week is the disturbing claim that 7,000 children in the Causeway Coast and Glens are living in poverty, according to shocking new statistics.

Latest research by charity Save the Children has revealed that one in four of under-15s are bearing the brunt of spiralling bills.

Figures show that 6,967 children are growing up in poverty across the borough - one of the highest rates in Northern Ireland.

Full story on the front of today's paper.

Also on the front is the news that councillors have agreed to trial three-weekly bin collections in a bid to save cash. The recommendation was made behind-closed-doors by members of Cloonavin's Environment Committee.

In other news, plans for a new hotel in Portrush have received ministerial approval while councillors have over-ruled planners’ decision to reject a street trader's application to operate a coffee kiosk from a shipping container in the resort.

We also catch up with the north coast's latest centenarian and hear how the cost of living crisis, the knock-on effects of the pandemic and rising vet bills have resulted in the Benvardin Animal Rescue Kennels charity being full to the brim with dogs their owners no longer wanted.

Our photographers have been busy, too, out and about at all the Halloween happenings around the borough and attending the recent Poppy Appeal Launch.

In sport, it's been a busy week in gaelic games with celebrations aplenty in the rural community of Ballerin whose camogs claimed the county's junior title following a terrific performance.

Coleraine FC returned to winning ways against Portadown - we have all the reaction - plus we look ahead to Tuesday evening's Bet McLean Cup quarter-final tie at home to Dungannon Swifts.

Plus reports from a host of other sports including golf, rugby, hockey, equestrianism, motorsport and much more besides.

So, go get a paper, grab a coffee or a tea and catch up with all that is happening in your local area...