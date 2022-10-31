firmus customers to receive discount

firmus energy, Northern Ireland’s largest natural gas supplier, has announced that its 111,000 customers will receive a discount on their natural gas bills as part of the government’s gas discount scheme.

Over the past few months firmus energy has been closely engaged with BEIS (the Government Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) to develop and facilitate delivery of the scheme.

Niall Martindale, CEO, firmus energy, said: “From the 1st November 2022, ‘The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) Scheme’ will provide much needed support to our domestic gas customers. Domestic customers will benefit from a discount of at least 26% (£11.70 per week).

From 1st October 2022, eligible non-domestic customers will receive a maximum government discount of 9.1p kWh2 under the terms of the ‘The Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS)’.

Meanwhile, in addition to the introduction of Government support, firmus energy has decided to remove their minimum consumption charge from 1st November 2022, to further support customers.