Union flag proposals face ‘evidence of adverse impacts’

A COUNCIL committee has received a final report on the implication of plans to fly the union flag over civic buildings 365 days per year.

The report has yet to be made public but consultants tasked with an equality assessment have already identified evidence of “adverse impacts” on certain sections of the community.

“The available evidence to date, and prior to this period of consultation, indicates that the proposed changes may have the potential to have an adverse impact on groups within Section 75 categories,” they state in a draft report.

Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act places a statutory obligation on local councils to promote equality and good relations and operate with due regard for people’s religious belief and political opinion.

A final equality impact report has been delivered to members of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee for consideration before the matter is handed over to the full Council for final decision.

A flag policy overhaul was proposed by unionists and first agreed by the full council in June 2021.

It mandated flying the union flag every day over Limavady offices in Connell Street, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Ballymoney Town Hall Riada House and Portrush Town Hall.

Currently flags at these properties are raised only on designated days or not flown at all.

The flag is already flown over Coleraine Town Hall and the council's Cloonavin HQ 365 days.

