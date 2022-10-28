‘Take action on second homes’

PLANNING rules should be changed to give councils powers to restrict holiday homes in coastal towns.

That is the demand Causeway Coast and Glens Council will deliver to Stormont planners, if approved by a committee of elected representatives this week.

The council points out that Northern Ireland lags behind England, Scotland and Wales in attempting to curtail holiday home blight.

And it proposes legislation change to address ‘growing concern’ where there is ‘robust evidence to demonstrate the negative impact that such development is having.’

In a report accompanying the recommended approach, the council repeats the argument that young families are being priced out of the housing market by competition for holiday homes

“The difficulty of purchasing homes at affordable prices is considered to impact on the ability to retain the younger generation in these areas resulting in older populations, impact on labour resources and declining populations.”

The council's suggested solution is as follows:

Before a permanently occupied house could be sold off and used as a holiday home, planning permission would be required.

And planners could deny approval if the neighbourhood was already saturated with similar properties.

Evidence gathered by officers shows Portballintrae to be among the worst affected areas with between 45 and 51 per cent of housing stock used as second homes.

In Portrush, Portstewart and Bushmills the figure may be almost a quarter.

Legislation along the lines proposed by Causeway Coast and Glens Council has already been introduced in Wales and Scotland.

