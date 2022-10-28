Roads reopen after flooding

Reporter:
Motorists are advised that Main Street, Dungiven, has now reopened to traffic.
The Quilly Road outside Coleraine has also reopened to traffic.
Both were closed earlier on Friday due to flooding.
