Roads reopen after flooding
Friday 28 October 2022 11:29

Motorists are advised that Main Street, Dungiven, has now reopened to traffic.

The Quilly Road outside Coleraine has also reopened to traffic.

Both were closed earlier on Friday due to flooding.

 

