Police are reminding motorists to take extreme caution when travelling on the roads this morning, Friday October 28th, due to hazardous driving conditions.

There are a number of roads flooded and impassable.

Main Street in Dungiven and Quilly Road outside Coleraine are currently impassable due to flooding.

"Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential," said a PSNI spokesperson.