NW200 chiefs hit back over ‘misinformation’

COLERAINE & District Motor Club has lodged a complaint over a councillor's comments during a NW200 funding debate which it describes as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘without foundation.’

The remarks, reported in last week’s Chronicle, were made ahead of a vote awarding an increased ratepayers' support package to race organisers for next year’s event.

In a statement, Club Honorary Secretary George Harrigan expressed concern over ‘misinformation.’

He said: “Coleraine & District Motor Club are aware of comments made by a local councillor and published in a recent article in Coleraine Chronicle.

“We utterly refute the suggestions and allegations made by this councillor and have written to Council to complain about the nature and inaccuracy of the comments.

“The comments made are without foundation and demonstrate a lack of basic understanding of our business.

“Coleraine & District Motor Club are committed to ensuring the North West 200 returns to our area as it is a vital source of tourism.

“We are concerned about the misinformation in circulation which seeks to hamper our funding of this wonderful event.”