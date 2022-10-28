Main Street Dungiven impassable due to flooding

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Friday 28 October 2022 7:58
Drivers are urged to avoid Main Street, Dungiven, which is currently impassable due to flooding.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
