DUP bid to delay town centre plan

THE DUP has attempted to halt spending on redevelopment plans for Ballycastle town centre.

The party said a raft of council proposals needed re-examined as the cost of living crisis escalates.

But members also drew attention to the call-in of a funding pledge for the NW200 mounted by their political rivals.

The spending freeze proposals drew accusations of sectarianism from Sinn Féin councillor Cara McShane.

She said the DUP's attempt to withhold cash from Ballycastle came as “no surprise.”

And blaming the cost of living crisis ignored the bigger picture, she said.

The row broke out at a meeting of the council's Leisure and Development Committee last Tuesday evening.

Members were asked to allocate £60k toward consultation and design costs of an Environmental improvement scheme in Ballycastle's Diamond area.

“High quality public realm at the Diamond as a key priority project going forward,” the committee was told.

“This proposal should be prioritised and could act as a catalyst for other projects.”

It was the DUP's George Duddy who sought a deferral until next year's rates setting process had been completed.