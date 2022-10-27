Hotel redevelopment wins planning approval

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has granted planning permission for the redevelopment of the Londonderry Hotel in Portrush.

£6m proposal was approved by the council's planning committee in 2019 but 'called-in' by the Stormont department that oversees NI's planning system over concerns for the existing listed building.

Reaching his decision today (Thursday), Minister O’Dowd said he'd given the application careful and thorough consideration.

“I fully recognise and respect the need to protect our built heritage and there has been positive engagement between my Department, the applicant and Historic Environment Division (HED) throughout this process.

“I believe this current proposal for an 83 bed hotel, which retains the original façade and other elements of architectural and historical interest, has the potential to deliver a tourist development which can make a contribution to the local and wider economy in terms of the revenues it can generate, the employment opportunities it can provide and the potential it creates for economic growth.”

