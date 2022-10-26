Sadie celebrates her 100th birthday

Sadie celebrates her 100th birthday

Deputy Lieutenant Lorraine Young and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, wish Sadie Gage many happy returns on her 100th birthday.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Wednesday 26 October 2022 10:08

Sadie Gage has received a civic gift from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council as part of her 100th birthday celebrations.

The resident of Hezlet Court in Coleraine enjoyed a visit from Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Deputy Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Lorraine Young, to mark the occasion.

Full story in Tuesday's paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Transformation for High Street

Artist’s impression of the revamped Diamond area of High Street, with a new natural stone raised planer with seating assembled around the existing tree and wall art, subject to permission from owners.

Transformation for High Street

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344