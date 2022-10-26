Atlantic Sessions is back after absence

Packed programme of over 30 live gigs taking place across the north coast

Atlantic Sessions is back after absence

PORTS, appearing as part of the returning Atlantic Sessions.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Wednesday 26 October 2022 11:04

GOOD news for music fans - the award-winning Atlantic Sessions music festival is returning to Portstewart and Portrush next month.

The much-loved jamboree takes place from Friday November 18 to Sunday November 20 with a packed programme of over 30 live gigs taking place in both seaside towns.

It's the first time the event has taken place 'in person' since 2019 because of the pandemic and organisers are looking forward to its return.

“We are very proud of Atlantic Sessions' ongoing reputation as a place to celebrate emerging talent as well as established artists and we are looking forward to another very successful weekend on the Causeway Coast," said the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace.

Programmed by Snow Water, this year’s festival will feature some Atlantic Sessions favourites who have previously performed sell-out performances while others such as the acclaimed PORTS will be performing tracks from their most recent album.

For further details, pick up a copy of Tuesday's newspaper.

