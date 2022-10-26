Evelyn celebrates her 100th birthday

IT'S not every day you're accompanied by a piper on bagpipes as you make your way to your favourite chair in the living room – but it's not every day you celebrate your 100th birthday!

Bushmills woman Evelyn Fleming was the guest of honour at a birthday party last Monday where family, friends and even the Mayor came to mark this very significant milestone in the local woman's life.

Evelyn, who was born at 129 Main Street in 1922 and has lived all her life in Bushmills, now holds the title of being the village's oldest person – an honour which she is delighted with.

She had a long and happy marriage to her late husband Percy and they were blessed with three children together, daughter Sandra and sons Shaun and Robin. Later, she was delighted when Robin and Linda became parents to her only granddaughter, Emma.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Sandra said her mother has been “blessed with good health” and that she often says the secret to long life is having fun and laughing with people.

Indeed, as we spoke to Sandra it became clear that Evelyn's house is one where the door is always open and the kettle is never off the boil.

Sandra said: “Mum has always loved being around friends and having a laugh, she was the youngest of four children, she had two sisters, Lizzie, who died in her 90's, Violet in her 80's and Bertie who died in his 70's so we're just delighted that we've been able to celebrate Mum's 100th birthday.

“She has always been used to having people near her, this house never empties and the teapot is never far away but visitors are always welcome!”

Evelyn is well cared for and cherished by her family, but it is clear that this family is part of the fabric of the community. Sandra rhymes off names of people who have called at the house to see Evelyn and mark this very special milestone with her.

She added: “Mum started her first job at 14 working in the wee shop at the Giant's Causeway when it was a wooden hut. Then she worked for years in Runkerry Nursing Home and spent a lot of time there. Her last job was at Dunluce Secondary School where she worked in the kitchen until she retired at 60.

“She loved jobs where she could mix with people and that's why she would say having a laugh kept her young.”

Sandra recalled how her mother always got involved in the fancy dress parades held during Civic Week in Bushmills.

She'd dress up as Mother Riley and more than once she claimed a prize.

Sandra added: “She won a certificate one time from the late David Dunseath and the late Lord Peter Melchett and she was over the moon. She was also presented a certificate from the late Speedy Moore, former editor of the Coleraine Chronicle. Even now people still call her mother Riley!”

And although plenty of people were aware of Evelyn reaching a century, her family made sure to celebrate her well, with bed sheets announcing her birthday hung in various places around the village!

Sandra added: “We had so many phone calls and people calling at the house. Thanks so much to The Reverend John Kirkpatrick, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, his wife Joan and Rev Alan Buick, Minister of Dunluce Presbyterian Church for coming to see her.

“She received lots of lovely presents and cards as well and Gerry McLean piped her in for her birthday party. He had been here to pipe her in for her 90th and told her he'd see her in 10 years time – he was as good at his word.”

Sandra also praised everyone who helped make her mum's birthday party go without a hitch. She said: “Our friends Jean McCollum and Donna Thompson helped us on Monday as it was such a busy day and another good friend Glynis Greer baked buns and made food which was so very kind of her. Rhonda Whittaker and James made her lovely birthday cake which had Mother Riley on it and Leanne Abernethy also deserves a mention for all her help. The carers even came to see Mum, even those who weren't working that day, it was just lovely of them and we're so grateful.”

With HRH The Queen passing away last month, there was a card from the Lord Lieutenant on behalf of King Charles.

Evelyn also received a cheque in the post from the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Sandra concluded: “She knows what she's going to spend her money on... she said she's going a cruise... a cruise down the River Bush in a Canoe!”

The Fleming family want to thank everyone who came to their house on Monday to celebrate Evelyn's 100th birthday, including the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, anyone who phoned and everyone who sent cards and gifts.

Bushmills' oldest resident certainly went to bed tired but happy last Monday night!