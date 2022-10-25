Catch up with the week's happenings in The Chronicle

THIS week's Chronicle is in shops now - and what a busy paper we have for you!

Our lead story reports how our local council will ask for planning rules to be changed, giving councils powers to restrict holiday homes in coastal towns.

That is the demand Causeway Coast and Glens Council will deliver to Stormont planners, if approved by a committee of elected representatives this week.

A big story for the area.

Elsewhere in news, there is good news on the economic front with the revelation that a well-known Kilrea company is looking to create 39 jobs with a £2.2m investment in the business.

We also have the very latest on ongoing talks to resolve a pay dispute with unions representing council workers, reaction to graffiti targeting actor James Nesbitt in Portrush and speculation about the future of the North West 200.

It's been a busy week, too, in sport with county football finals day taking precedence in gaelic games.

There was joy for Glenullin as they won a first county title in 15 years when they won the Intermediate crown while Glen made it back to back wins in the senior grade with a comfortable win over Slaughtneil.

We have reports and reaction.

In football, there is plenty of reflecting to be done after Coleraine went down at home to Cliftonville while we reveal how Liverpool's chief scout is helping the Bannsiders' Under-20s as they prepare to play in Europe again this week.

We also have pics and a report from Saturday's 50th anniversary dinner of the Coleraine & District Football League and include plenty of reports from a range of sports including rugby, hockey, golf, athletics, motorsports and much more.

Finally, with Halloween approaching, we have alll the details about what is happening and where this weekend to make sure you don't miss out on any of the fun.

So make sure you pick up a copy of the paper today...