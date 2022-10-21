The 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair launched 

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) have launched the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank.

The Winter Fair will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday December 8. Livestock entries are now open, closing Friday November 18, at 5pm. All entries can be made online at www.winterfair.org.uk

The Winter Fair provides the perfect opportunity for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business during this most anticipated one-day event. As the country’s premier dairy event, visitors can look forward to observing top quality livestock compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion as well as visiting over 180 trade stands.

Danske Bank has once again continued their support for the 36th consecutive year with Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske Bank commenting: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to be the premier dairy event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and we’re delighted to play our part in its continued success.

"Our close links with the RUAS on this event reflects our commitment to long term partnerships with both the dairy industry and the agri food sector as a whole. We believe that the dairy industry on this island has a bright future and as it continues to evolve there will be many challenges to overcome, however there will also be opportunities and we look forward to discussing how we can support both farmers and industry at this year’s Fair.”

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director added: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair has continued to grow year on year, it is recognised as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland and is a firm favourite with visitors in the lead up to Christmas. We look forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors to this year’s Winter Fair on Thursday 8th December.

“The Society would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued generous backing of the Royal Ulster Winter Fair. We are extremely proud of our ongoing partnership that highlights our own, and the bank’s support of the dairy industry.”

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on Thursday December 8 from 9am to 5pm.

To keep up to date with 2022 Winter Fair news check out our website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.