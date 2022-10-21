Obituary: Teresa Forsythe

Obituary by Maurice McAleese

A long and distinguished career with The Chronicle has come to an end with the death of Teresa Forsythe at the age of 91.

She had spent all of her working life as a valued member of staff and down through the years contributed much to the smooth running and enduring popularity of the newspaper.

She began her career in the early 1950s, while still a teenager, as a member of the front office staff of The Chronicle when it was located in premises in Abbey Street and from where it was also printed.

In the early 1970s the Troy family, proprietors of The Chronicle, acquired Coleraine’s other long established weekly newspaper, the Northern Constitution.

By now Teresa’s skills and experience, mainly administrative and managerial, proved invaluable as the entire printing and publishing operation was transferred from Abbey Street to the Constitution building in Railway Road resulting some time later in the setting up of the Northern Newspaper Group.

Teresa loved her work and embraced the new and expanded environment with relish.

Her in-depth knowledge of the many tasks involved in the production and publication of a weekly newspaper was an invaluable asset and she went about the various roles within her areas of responsibility with a quiet and assured efficiency.

One of the longest serving employees, she was held in high regard not only by the proprietors but also by the composing and printing staffs and within the editorial and advertising departments.

Even in her well earned retirement she maintained a close interest in this weekly world that had been her domain for so long, particularly with regard to The Chronicle where she had first encountered the fascinating sights and sounds of a huge printing press in operation.

Sadly those sights and sounds are no longer heard in Coleraine. Just over 20 years ago the Northern Newspaper Group was acquired by the Alpha Newspaper Group and eventually the printing process was transferred to Belfast where other newspapers within the Alpha Group are also printed. It marked the end of an era in the history of weekly newspaper publishing and printing in Coleraine dating back to 1844 when the first edition of The Chronicle rolled off the presses.

Many of Teresa’s former work colleagues were among parishioners and friends who attended the funeral Mass in St. Malachy’s Church, Coleraine conducted by the resident priest, Father Nideesh Varghese who, in the course of the Mass, paid a glowing and eloquent tribute to her, praising her many Christian virtues and her strong faith.

After the Mass, while mourners mingled for a short while outside the Church, tributes and fond memories of her were shared by friends and colleagues.

Tributes had also been posted on the parish website of which these are just a few: she was a kind and gentle lady who will be sadly missed; she had a gentle bearing and grace about her; it was an honour and privilege to have known her; she will be sadly missed by all who knew her; she was just a beautiful lady...

Teresa lived for many years in New Market Street not too far from St. Malachy’s church.

Her death notice stated that she died peacefully at hospital on October 2, that she was sister of the late Margaret (Sister Helena, Poor Clares), Seamus (Jim) and Tom. It concluded – very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousins, their families and entire family circle.

I cannot think of a better way to end her obituary than by quoting some consoling and comforting thoughts on death from the beautiful book ‘Benedictus’ by John O’Donohue:

May someone who knows and loves the complex village of your heart be there to echo you back to yourself, to carry you to the further shore. May there be some beautiful surprise waiting for you inside death, something which you never knew or felt, which with one simple touch absolves you of all lonliness and loss as you come within the Divine embrace for which your soul was eternally made.

Rest in gentle peace Teresa.