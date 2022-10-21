Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council supports Recycle Week

Recycle Week continues until Sunday (October 23) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is encouraging all residents to make a difference through their recycling.

Now in its 19th year, Recycle Week's 'Let's Get Real' campaign will highlight why recycling is important in the battle against the climate emergency.

The Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is committed to making it easier for our residents to re-use and recycle so we’re pleased to partner with Recycle Now to answer any questions you have about effective recycling.

“We are very grateful to those who recognise the importance of recycling and if we all do our bit we can contribute to positive change.

“This Recycle Week I would like to highlight our Live Smart initiative which aims to encourage all our residents, businesses and visitors to live more lightly on our planet by taking simple steps to protect our environment.”

Craig Stephens, Campaign Manager for Recycle Now said: “By recycling even better we can have a big impact on our environment.

“In Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council it’s no different – more and more people are recycling, so the next step is to make sure we get our recycling right.

"So keep up the great work and let’s make our recycling better than ever before!”

To read more how about to recycle effectively go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/bins-and-recycling.

 

 

